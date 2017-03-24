Calif. volunteer coach takes creepy mug shot following arrest for inappropriate relationship

#CampbellPolice arrest 20yr old Westmont HS volunteer coach Nathaniel Makeeff for sexual assault of minor/student. pic.twitter.com/TxNiP2Oy7F — KenWayne (@KenWayneKTVU) March 23, 2017

Sometimes it’s not just the crime that opens eyes and terrifies, it’s the image that goes along with it. That’s certainly the case with the recent arrest of Nathaniel Makeeff.

As reported by Bay Area news network KRON and other local sources, Makeeff, a 20-year-old assistant coach of undisclosed programs at Westmont High in his native Campbell, Calif., was arrested on Thursday on allegations that he held an ongoing inappropriate relationship with a high school student at the school.

As noted by MaxPreps and Bay Area NBC affiliate KNTV, Makeeff was both a wrestler and football player at Westmont himself, graduating in 2015. Now he’s facing serious charges that could land him behind bars for an extended period of time.

While the charges against Makeeff are troubling, the photo Makeeff provided may be even more disturbing.

Naturally, Makeeff is innocent until proven guilty. If he eventually is guilty of the charges against him, his photo will prove more haunting still.