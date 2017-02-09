California's past 100-point scorer Tigran Grigoryan was thrilled LaMelo Ball didn't break his record

As impressive as LaMelo Ball’s 92-point night on Tuesday was, it still isn’t the highest scoring game in Southern California history.

Instead, that honor belongs to a man who now works in commercial real estate in downtown Los Angeles, and hasn’t competed in a basketball game since he was in high school.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Tigran Grigoryan scored 100 points forPico Rivera Aremenian Mesrobian School against the since-closed Pacific Christian High School in 2003. Mesrobian School won the contest, 114-47, and Grigoryan insists that there were only a handful of witnesses to his explosive night; there was no film taken of the game, and Pacific Christian’s gym had only a few fans on the night in question.

Because Grigoryan is the most recent player to score 100 points or more in a game nationwide, he takes particular interest when another player comes close. That’s what drew him to Ball’s phenom performance, with a very particular interest in his final total, of course.

“He walked off the court and I’m like, ‘OK, my record is still alive!’” Grigoryan told Times columnist Bill Plaschke. “I showed stories about Ball to my co-workers, and showed them my name in those stories, and they still thought it was a joke.”

Make sure to check out the rest of Plaschke’s piece, which provides unique insight into what it’s like to be a high scoring high school phenom, even if you’re achieving that at a school where no one seems to notice.