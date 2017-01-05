Calvary names Rodney Guin head football coach

Calvary Baptist Academy has named Rodney Guin its head football coach. Guin spent 16 years as the head coach at Haughton High School before working as the wide receivers coach at Calvary during the 2016 season.

“Coach Guin is a man of integrity and impacts kids daily in the classroom,” Calvary superintendent Chad McDowell said. “He is a difference-maker.

“Coach Guin is the epitome of a Champion of Character that possesses the five core values: respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, servant-leadership and integrity. To have a coach of his caliber, experience and character lead your program — how you gonna beat that?”

Calvary parted ways with former head coach John Bachman Sr. last week.