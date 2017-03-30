Calvary to admit law officers to Thursday contest

The Calvary softball team will show appreciation for law enforcement prior to their game Thursday with Benton at the Lady Cavs’ softball complex.

Special honoree will be the late Thomas Lavalley, a Shreveport police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. with the game slated for 5 p.m. All law enforcement personnel will be admitted free, according to Calvary coach Tiffany Frazier.

The Lady Cavs will enter the game 17-3 on the season after defeating West Ouachita 7-3 on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech signee Emily Daniel and Gussie Treadway belted homers for coach Tiffany Frazier’s club. Bree Newman was 3-for-4 and Bailey Layton 2-for-3 in the contest with Sarah Chamberlain (13-2) picking up the win.

Haughton’s Townsend misses walk-off homer

The Haughton baseball team has had an interesting season so far playing in four consecutive 1-run contests. And the Bucs have seen 15 of their 2017 games decided by 1 or 2 runs, according to coach Glenn Maynor.

Cameron Townsend has been playing well for the Bucs and picked up the 5-4 win in relief Tuesday night against Captain Shreve with Townsend tossing a scoreless 8th.

“In bottom of 7th last night, Cameron hit a ball that hit a foot from going out that would have been a walk-off homer,” Maynor said. “It worked out for him though, because he pitched the 8th and got the win in relief.”

Calvary baseball coach doesn’t know what to expect

Winners of 9 of their last 11 contests, the Calvary Cavs have kept coach Shannon Cunningham on the edge of his seat with their performances. The veteran coach is starting five freshman.

“There is brilliance and ignorance, and it generally happens within five seconds of each other, and often by the same player,” Cunningham said. “Love my team and coaches. It’s always exciting.”

North DeSoto’s Delafield a candidate for top state honor

North DeSoto standout and NSU signee EC Delafield has been selected as a candidate for Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Lady Griffins’ coach Lori McFerren recently received notification from Eric Snyder, senior regional director of Gatorade Player of the Year.

The reigning Times All-Area Player of the Year, Delafield has been dominant on the mound again this season. She has led the North DeSoto softball program to consecutive LHSAA Class 4A state titles.

Benton baseball making coach’s ribs hurt

Benton coach J.D. Stephens likes a lot about his team’s chemistry so far this spring.

“And their willingness to buy in to not only the team, but each other,” Stephens said.

He calls them “goofy kids.”

“But when it is time for work they get after it. They have been real calm throughout the year to avoid the drama and roller coaster rides that a season could take you on,” Stephens said. “They bring a steady energy to practice every day and something usually comes up each day that makes me laugh to the point my ribs hurt.”

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6