Calvary tops Evangel in battle of top teams

In a battle of two of the No. 1 LHSAA Divisional teams in the state, Calvary Baptist pounded 11 hits and got three key defensive plays from Louisiana Tech signee Emily Daniel in rolling over Evangel 13-3 Monday evening at the Dan Moreman softball complex.

The Lady Cavs got a sixth inning homerun from Shelby Brown to key an offensive onslaught from eight different players compiling six extra-base hits.

“We had a rocky weekend, so we got together earlier today and worked on some things we needed to address,” Calvary coach Tiffany Frazier said. “We started out shaky tonight, but we hit the ball really well and did a good job overall.”

No. 1 in Division III Calvary (12-3) also got plenty of help from the Lady Eagles, who committed three errors and put eight Lady Cavs on base via a walk or hit by pitch. Two of the errors came in the first inning when Calvary posted three runs with just one hit, a double by Bree Newman.

The Lady Eagles (13-4) managed a run in the first when Emily Deramus was hit by a pitch and scored when Tally Turnbow reached on a Calvary error. But the visitors got all the runs they needed in the second when Nicole Gauntt was hit by a pitch, Brown walked and Bailey Layton singled in Gauntt. Marissa Reed then walked and Daniel’s RBI single scored Layton to make it 6-1 Calvary.

Daniel made a diving catch to snare a pop foul in the first, picked off a pinch runner at third base in the second and recorded the final out of the game by picking off an Evangel base runner at second.

“It’s always fun to play Evangel. It’s not a rivalry game but they want to beat us and we want to beat them,” Daniel said. “My hitting wasn’t that great, but you have to separate hitting and defense, which can be hard. When you play well on defense it kinda picks you up.”

Evangel would pull within 6-3 in the third when Blakely Cangemi reached on an infield single, Deramus reached on an error and Leanna Cooper singled them home. But that’s as good as it would get for the Lady Eagles, ranked No. 1 in the LHSAA’s Division I.

Singles by Kelsey Coburn and Turnbow contributed to four more Calvary runs in the fifth to make it 10-3.

Ouachita Baptist signee Sarah Chamberlain allowed just two hits on the night while striking out three, all in the fifth inning. She hit a pair of batters but walked just one, while consistently throwing in the low 60s.

