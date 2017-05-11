Calvert Hall (Md.) up to No. 10 in latest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

As the boys high school lacrosse world turns, several teams find themselves working their way into or upwards in the newest edition of the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Landon School, advancing to meet No. 13 Bullis School (Md.) in the IAC championship this weekend, still holds the No. 1 ranking in the Super 25. IMG Academy (Fla.), Culver Academy (Ind.), the Hill Academy (Ont.), the Brunswick School (Conn.) and Darien (Conn.) keep their lock on spots No. 2 through No. 6 this week.

Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.), still undefeated, and La Salle College High School (Pa.), with only one loss, both slide up into the top 10 and hold the No. 7 and No. 8 spots, respectively.

Avon Old Farms (Conn.), having suffered its first loss of the year in a meeting with No. 5 Brunswick, slides to No. 9, while Calvert Hall – after a thrilling week in Maryland’s MIAA A Conference – moves to No. 10.

New to this week’s rankings, the Salisbury School (Conn.) leaps in at No. 15 on the strength of a victory over the Taft School (Conn.), now ranked No. 16. Other new faces include Bridgewater-Raritan, a still-undefeated Garden State power, at No. 21. And the New Hampton School (N.H.), still devoid of losses this season, moves in at No. 24.

Look for some important matchups with Super 25 implications this week, including a pair of high-profile meetings in New England between No. 5 Brunswick and No. 15 Salisbury on May 12 and No. 9 Avon Old Farms and No. 17 Deerfield (Mass.) on May 13.

Elsewhere, the top-ranked Bears will look to extend their perfect season one more game in the IAC finale against Bullis.