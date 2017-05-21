DT Calvin Avery and WR Justin Shorter earn invites to Under Armour All-America Game

Defensive tackle Calvin Avery and wide receiver Justin Shorter earned invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday thank to their performance at the Under Armour All-America Camp Series event in New Jersey.

Avery, 6-2 and 310 from Bishop Dunne (Dallas), is ranked as the No. 18 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 22 player overall in Texas by the 247Sports Composite. He is listed as having 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season. Avery has 24 reported offers with the latest coming from Florida State, Arkansas and Oklahoma State in early May.

Shorter, 6-4 and 213 from South Brunswick (Monmouth Junction, N.J.), is ranked as the No. 9 receiver in the nation and No. 1 player in New Jersey. His stock has been rising recently in the recruiting rankings.

A Penn State commit, he was named the wide receiver MVP at the recent Opening Regional in New Jersey and earned an invitation to the Final in Oregon.

Welcome to the family. Earning their Golden Tickets to the 2018 #UAALLAMERICA Game: Calvin Avery & Justin Shorter! #IWILL pic.twitter.com/qouNCBdfAq — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) May 21, 2017

The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.

The 10th and final camp series event is June 3 in Baltimore.