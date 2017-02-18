Cameron Alford's big night helps Brownsburg past HSE

BROWNSBURG – This was supposed to about the seniors. It was senior night, after all. Or maybe it was supposed to be about Zach Gunn. Hamilton Southeastern was in town. Gunn always puts on a show.

But the star of Brownsburg’s 61-54 win over the Class 4A No. 9 Royals wasn’t the seniors, and though Gunn did everything he could to keep HSE in the game with 26 points, it wasn’t enough. Because Cameron Alford stole the show.

At first glance, it might be easy to overlook the 6-foot sophomore. He doesn’t look imposing. His smile is easygoing. Oh sorry, he just scored. Just cut by a defender. Just found an open teammate. Just scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

He does so much. What’s his greatest asset?

“Just running the show. Just being the point guard,” he said. “If the defense is face-guarding me, I want to be able to set my teammates up. If they’re playing me straight up, I want to be able to score.”

Alford is blossoming, and he’s taking Brownsburg with him. He’s averaging a team-high 17 points and three assists per game. Friday night wasn’t even his highest scoring output – he scored 30 in the team’s second game of the season – but it might’ve been his best. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

He had seven in the first quarter as Brownsburg (15-5) took a four-point lead. By midway through the second, he had 10 points to match the Bulldogs’ 10-point lead. Hamilton Southeastern (18-5) ended the first half on a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to one, but Brownsburg started the third on a 6-0 run to regain some breathing room.

“You’ve got to be ready to respond at the start of that second half, and that’s where we lost the game,” HSE coach Brian Satterfield said. “They were more physical and we didn’t quite respond.”

By the end of the third, Alford was up to 21 points and Brownsburg led by nine. The Royals tried to hang around, but Alford’s layup with five minutes to go gave the Bulldogs a nine-point lead. On the next possession, his assist gave his team an 11-point lead.

And that’s how you knock off a team that came into game having won four straight and six of seven.

“We were not going to lose on senior night to anybody. We didn’t care if it was New Albany,” Alford said. “We love winning. Last year we had a lot of games where it was close and we didn’t finish it out. This year everybody knows their roles.”

Brownsburg has won four in a row and won nine of 10 earlier in the year. The team is young but is buying in to coach Steve Lynch’s motto: Why wait until next year?

“They’ve really answered that call well,” Lynch said. “It’s been a great process. It’s been a great gradual, steady process. It’s little by little each week we’ve gotten better. The kids have done a great job.”

BROWNSBURG 61, HAMILTON SE 54



Hamilton SE 11 13 12 18 — 54

Brownsburg 15 10 20 16 — 61

Hamilton SE (18-5) — Zach Gunn 6 14-18 26, Connor Rotterman 2 4-5 10, Chaz Birchfield 4 1-2 9, Aaron Shank 1 0-0 3, Austin Holzum 1 0-0 3, Jack Davidson 1 0-0 2, Nick Bowman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15-51 20-30 54

Brownsburg (15-5) — Cameron Alford 11 3-6 25, Landon Hall 4 5-8 13, Reis Thomas 4 2-3 10, Antrez Baker 3 1-2 7, Packard Rozzi 1 0-1 3, Malek Edmonds 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24-48 11-20 61

