VIDEO: Halfcourt buzzer beater in North Carolina turns into four-point play

Cameron Dollar is a multi-sport athlete for East Lincoln High (Denver, N.C.) who signed to play football at Charlotte last week. During football season, he set a national record with seven receiving touchdowns in the first half of game.

But Dollar can put together highlights on the basketball court, too, as he recently became the sixth player in school history to surpass 1,000 points. Dollar finished with 30 points in a 64-62 victory against West Caldwell and made the game-winning free throws in the final seconds.

But check out the video below when Dollar made a shot from beyond halfcourt at the halftime buzzer and got fouled, turning the long three into a four-point play.