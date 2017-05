By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 28, 2017

Cammon Cooper, a pro-style passer who is among the Elite 11 finalists, has committed to Washington State, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Cooper, from Lehi (Utah), is ranked as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by Top 247.

Cooper had 16 reported offers, with Washington State offering in December.

Cooper threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior with 38 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.