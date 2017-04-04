Campbellsville native knows what it's like to play at Augusta

Campbellsville native Luke Coyle knows now what it’s like to play on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club.

Coyle took part in the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt Championships at Augusta National last Sunday, finishing in third place in the boys 12-13 age group. Coyle had the third-best score on his drives but fell behind on his chips, only producing the fourth-best result out of his other nine competitors. However, Coyle finished on a strong note, recording the best putts among the group to push his overall score to 21, three points behind the winner Zachary Colon.

Fellow Kentuckian Hayden Adams of Lexington finished tied for third place with a score of 17 in the boys 10-11 age group.

