Cancer Research Classic: Kentucky signee Quade Green predicts Hamidou Diallo to Wildcats

WHEELING, W.Va. – Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) point guard Quade Green has a guess on which school his friend Putnam Science (Putnam, Conn.) shooting guard Hamidou Diallo will pick today at 5 p.m. ET when he makes his announcement.

“I think it’s Kentucky,” Green said after he and the No. 17 Saints fell to Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 82-56 Saturday at the Cancer Research Classic. “Well, I hope it is. I need him with me next year.”

Diallo, who is ranked No. 11 overall in the ESPN 100, will decide from among Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Indiana, Syracuse and Connecticut.

Diallo reportedly intends to enroll in college for the second semester, which begins next week.

And why does Green think the 6-foot-6 athlete will opt to lace ‘em up for the Wildcats?

“He knows he’ll get the ball from me,” said Green, who is ranked No. 21 overall in the ESPN 100. “I hope I’m right about him coming because he’d help a lot with my assists. He’ll be hanging on the rim all of next year if he comes with me.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY