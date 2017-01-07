Cancer Research Classic: No. 1 PG Trevon Duval is watching his top five schools' games closely

WHEELING, W.Va. – Men’s basketball teams at Duke, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall don’t need any extra incentive to play well and win games with the NCAA Tournament looming two months from now.

That said, it wouldn’t hurt for them to know that consistent, strong showings could also help them land the No. 1 point guard in the country.

That’s right, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) star Trevon Duval is watching.

“Closely,” Duval said. “I’m watching everything that the teams do. I want to pick up some data on all of the teams to make the best decision. The most important thing is that I want to go somewhere where I can get better, play and win.”

He accomplished all three Friday night, posting 19 points and nine assists in the No. 3 Ascenders’ 65-58 win against Westlake (Atlanta) at the Cancer Research Classic.

IMG will play Greenforest (Decatur, Ga.) on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET at the Classic.

Duval said he’s also waiting to see who will be around next season and, perhaps more importantly, who won’t.

“I think that’s just as important as watching the games,” Duval said. “I want to know who I’d be playing with. When I’m watching I am looking to see how the coach interacts with his point guard, playing style and how he is overall with the team during the game and during timeouts.

“There’s no perfect situation, but I want to have enough information and enough of a feel to feel like I’m going to the best situation for me.”

As it stands, Duval has two official visits planned to Duke and Baylor “coming up soon.”

“I’m not sure on the dates,” Duval said. “I’m going to get out to all of the schools. It’s an important decision so I’m taking my time with it. I want to be at a school where I can show all of my talent, show everything that I can do and help the team win. I want to do all of that on the biggest stage possible.”

