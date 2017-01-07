Cancer Research Classic: Watch most exciting plays of Day 1

The Cancer Research Classic has brought many of the nation’s best teams to Wheeling, W.Va., and ItsOvertime.com was there to capture many of the great players from Day 1 of the event.
David Collins, First Love Christian Academy
Posterizing putback dunk
PJ Washington, Findlay Prep
Launches his way up for a massive slam
Reggie Chaney, Findlay Prep
Takes flight In transition
David Collins/Dylan Morrison, First Love Christian Academy
Collins gets lob over defender’s head to Morrison
Jaren Jackson, La Lumiere
Spins off defender for thunderous slam
Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy
Massive dunk off the Inbounds pass
Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic
Powers home a vicious one-handed slam
Nate Pierre Louis/Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic
Pierre-Louis lobs it up to Reid for the dunk
Ikey Obiagu, Greenforest
Grabs the ball off the backboard
Trevon Duval/Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy
Double blocked shot
