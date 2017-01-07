Cancer Research Classic: Watch most exciting plays of Day 1

The Cancer Research Classic has brought many of the nation’s best teams to Wheeling, W.Va., and ItsOvertime.com was there to capture many of the great players from Day 1 of the event.

David Collins, First Love Christian Academy

Posterizing putback dunk

PJ Washington, Findlay Prep

Launches his way up for a massive slam

Reggie Chaney, Findlay Prep

Takes flight In transition

David Collins/Dylan Morrison, First Love Christian Academy

Collins gets lob over defender’s head to Morrison

Jaren Jackson, La Lumiere

Spins off defender for thunderous slam

Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy

Massive dunk off the Inbounds pass

Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic

Powers home a vicious one-handed slam

Nate Pierre Louis/Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic

Pierre-Louis lobs it up to Reid for the dunk

Ikey Obiagu, Greenforest

Grabs the ball off the backboard

Trevon Duval/Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy

Double blocked shot