Cancer Research Classic: Watch most exciting plays of Day 2

The Cancer Research Classic has brought many of the nation’s best teams to Wheeling, W.Va., and ItsOvertime.com was there to capture many of the great players from Day 2 of the event.

PJ Washington, Findlay Prep

Catches a poster and lets out a roar

Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy

Blows by 7’0 Ikey Obiagu for the slam

Trevon Duval/Silvio De Sousa, IMG Academy

Duval throws up an explosive lob to De Sousa

Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy

A hulking putback jam

Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy

Flies thru the air for a soaring one handed dunk

Brian Bowen, La Lumiere

Windmill dunk to cap off #1 team remaining undefeated

Chris Lykes/Prentiss Hubb, Gonzaga

Lykes with a lightning quick alley-oop to Hubb

PJ Washington, Findlay Prep

Jumps up high for the massive block

DeAndre Osuigwe/Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy

Osuigwe fakes out defender and passes to Johnson for the near poster dunk

EJ Montgomery, Wheeler

Comes charging through the lane