Cancer Research Classic: Watch most exciting plays of Day 2

The Cancer Research Classic has brought many of the nation’s best teams to Wheeling, W.Va., and ItsOvertime.com was there to capture many of the great players from Day 2 of the event.
PJ Washington, Findlay Prep
Catches a poster and lets out a roar
Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy
Blows by 7’0 Ikey Obiagu for the slam
Trevon Duval/Silvio De Sousa, IMG Academy
Duval throws up an explosive lob to De Sousa
Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy
A hulking putback jam
Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy
Flies thru the air for a soaring one handed dunk
Brian Bowen, La Lumiere
Windmill dunk to cap off #1 team remaining undefeated
Chris Lykes/Prentiss Hubb, Gonzaga
Lykes with a lightning quick alley-oop to Hubb
PJ Washington, Findlay Prep
Jumps up high for the massive block
DeAndre Osuigwe/Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy
Osuigwe fakes out defender and passes to Johnson for the near poster dunk
EJ Montgomery, Wheeler
Comes charging through the lane
