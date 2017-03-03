Canton HS assistant hockey coach accused of having sex with student

A Canton High School assistant varsity hockey coach has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving an under-aged female student, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eric Christopher Locke, 20, of Canton is accused of engaging in an “ongoing sexual relationship” with the girl from November to February, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Locke was arraigned Thursday, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 17. He received a $500,000 personal bond, plus tether, according to the news release.

