Canyon (Texas) sets national softball record with 72 home runs

Canyon (Texas) has set a national softball record for home runs in a season, and the playoffs are still ongoing.

Canyon’s Candian Callahan hit a grand slam to left-center field in the second inning last Saturday in a 10-0 victory against Parkland (El Paso) in a Class 5A area round game to set the mark.

The record needs approval by the state association to be recognized in the National Federation record book.

“I saw the pitch coming on the outside and just reached out and swung as hard as I could,” Callahan told the Amarillo Globe-News. “I’m going to give everything to my team. I hit the home run but we all got us to the national record.”

“What better way to do it than with a grand slam,” coach Nicole Coffee said.

Canyon is back in action Saturday against Coronado (Lubbock) in the regional semifinals.