Cape Coast Conference wrestling semifinalists set

PALM BAY The teams expected to be in contention for the Cape Coast Conference wrestling title were all in reach of the top of the standings after Friday’s first day of competition at Bayside.

Entering Saturday’s action, Melbourne, Merritt Island and Palm Bay each have nine semifinalists. Astronaut has seven and Space Coast five.

Wrestling should begin at 10:30 a.m., and finals tentatively will start at 4:30.

Tran reaping benefits of sticking with wrestling

Cape Coast Conference wrestling semifinalists

106 pounds – Carson Kirk (A) vs. Brandon Grossman (B), Jacob Tihoni (S) vs. Riley Benninger (EG); 113 – Timothy Tran (B) vs. Austin Carter (A), Weston Blalock (EG) vs. Michael Watson (CB); 120 – Seth Adeclatt (H) vs. Keyshawn Percy (PB), Jared Blanco (MI) vs. Johnny Bishop (M); 126 – Casey Jackson (MI) vs. James Clark (CB), Anthony Minacapelli (SC) vs. Gabe Etienne (M); 132 – Shane Stewart (PB) vs. Dacoda Deyoung (MI), Kolin Marsh (S) vs. Chandler Holder (M); 138 – Dylan Perrow (PB) vs. Martin Erdman (MI), Jason Amato (SC) vs. Stevie Galluscio (M); 145 – Owen Graham (M) vs. Michael Alberico (PB), Jerry Begera (A) vs. Reggie Bradley (SC);

Perrow sets Palm Bay wrestling career wins record

152 – Chase Carl (M) vs. Tyree Parks (H), Chris Patterson (PB) vs. Andrew Hansen (EG); 160 – Bryce Poppell (PB) vs. Charlie Galluscio (M), Darren Higgins (MI) vs. Blake Newberry (A); 170 – Matt Cates (PB) vs. Devicq Thompson, Andre Jones (T) vs. Owen Cavanaugh (B); 182 – Arlen Dean (PB) vs. Nathaniel Carter (A), David Mcgill (MI) vs. Devon Krajewski (R); 195 – Zack Viers (SC) vs. Taben Tucker (MI), Charlie O’Neal (A) vs. Joe Fields (M); 220 – Caden Norris (MI) vs. Jahree Holmes (PB), Jordan Consilio (M) vs. Isaiah Polanco-Rivera (SC); Hvy – Javohn Maravolo (A) vs. Connor Liston (MI), Joseph Lopez (H) vs. E.J. Krajewski (R).

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/