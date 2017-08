Ir was a rare Tuesday high school football game in Florida, thanks to the weekend rains, but it was memorable for Anthony Cole of Cape Coral.

Cape Coral pulled off a 17-2 statement victory against South Fort Myers, and well, Cole left an impression on at least one would-be tackler.

As seen in the video below from Hudl and the Instagram series of photos by Gannett partner The News Press in Fort Myers, Cole’s hard running knocked the helmet off a defender.