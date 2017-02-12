Cape girls, CR boys win Henlopen swimming titles

GEORGETOWN – The Cape Henlopen girls won all but one individual event and one relay on the way to the team title at the Henlopen Conference Swimming Championships, held Saturday at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center.

The Vikings, who went 14-0 in dual meets during the regular season, scored 417 points to outlast Sussex Tech (393) for the team championship.

The Caesar Rodney boys won a four-way race for the boys team crown, scoring 354 points to outdistance Cape Henlopen (318), Sussex Tech (303) and Indian River (302½).

Cape’s Molly Weeks and Alec Hochrein won the girls and boys Vince Morris Awards as the meet’s outstanding performers. Weeks won the girls 200- and 500-yard freestyles and swam on the Vikings’ winning 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Hochrein won the boys 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.

The Cape girls also got individual wins from Sarah Hyde in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Sarah Rambo in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Amelia Nigh-Johnson in the 100 butterfly. Weeks, Hyde, Rambo and Nigh-Johnson also combined to win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Sussex Tech’s Hannah Venables won the girls 50 freestyle, and teamed with the Ravens’ Megan Perdue, Amy Venables and Bridget Johnson for victory in the 200 freestyle relay.

The CR boys got individual wins from Ethan Herring in the 500 freestyle and Nick Hartmann in the 100 backstroke. The Riders also won two relays, as Hartmann, Andrew Chen, Tommy Pomatto and Alexander Harfeld combined in the 200 freestyle and Hartmann, Francis Tamesis, Herring and Harfeld teamed in the 400 freestyle.

Other boys individual winners were Sussex Academy’s Evan Davis in the 200 freestyle, Dover’s Nathan Turner in the 200 individual medley, Indian River’s Josh McIntire in the 100 butterfly and Sussex Tech’s Jonathan Lee in the 100 breaststroke. IR’s McIntire, Patrick Banks, Blake Shuart and Johnathan Kohr combined to win the 200 medley relay.

Sussex Academy earned the Henlopen South girls title, while Indian River won the Henlopen South boys crown. Cape’s Bill Geppert (girls) and IR’s Colin Crandel (boys) were named coaches of the year.