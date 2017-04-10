VIDEO: Capital Classic gets a taste of 'Jelly' and more highlights

1

The nation’s longest running high school All-America game added another chapter over the weekend at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., as the U.S. all-stars beat the Capital all-stars 113-101 in the 44th Capital Classic.

The U.S. team was made up of some of the top players across the nation, and the Capital team featured the best of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Like most all-star games, this was up and down the court with a lot of highlight plays.

Villanova signee Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 18 points on 9-for-9 from the field for the U.S. team and Luke Garza, an Iowa signee, had 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. They were named the Grant Hill MVP for their respective teams.

Amid the game, Minnesota signee Isaiah “Jelly” Washington added to his legend with some scoop-shot layups and crossover moves. Even the D.C. crowd was chanting, “We want Jelly.”

“I had to give the crowd a little taste of New York,” Washington told The Washington Post. “That’s what we do. You have fun and try to embarrass your defender.”

The U.S. team used a 16-2 run to start the second half to open up a close game.

Brandon Randolph, an Arizona signee, lead the national team with 22 points.

Providence commit Nate Watson added 14 for the Capital team.