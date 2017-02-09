Captain Shreve girls fall in overtime

WEST MONROE — The Captain Shreve Lady Gators proved that they are an up-and-coming girls soccer program by pushing the No. 6-seeded West Ouachita Lady Chiefs to overtime before falling 2-1 at West Ouachita’s A.R. Simms Stadium on Wednesday.

“I think we did really well,” Captain Shreve coach Nicholas Thompson said. “I am super proud of the effort the girls made tonight. We have been breaking barriers last season and this season. We just couldn’t get over this barrier at West Ouachita.”

Captain Shreve (17-10-3) struck first in the 16th minute of the first half when junior Mary Helen VanHoy was able to push the ball into the net to give the Lady Gators a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Gators were able to withstand a relentless assault as their defensive line denied shot after shot by West Ouachita’s front four. The Lady Gators’ defensive unit was called upon throughout the match to “clean up the trash” in front of the net and kept their shutout through the first half and into the 16th minute of the second half.

West Ouachita’s Kaitlyn Shannon scored an unassisted goal to tie the match 1-1. The score remained tied throughout the remaining regulation and the first half of overtime.

In the second half of overtime with 4 minutes remaining, West Ouachita senior Ashlee Sebren headed a corner kick by junior Sammatha Weems to give the Lady Chiefs the winning margin of victory.

West Ouachita coach Michelle Norred was impressed by the desire of the Captain Shreve squad.

“They (Captain Shreve) came out here and played hard,” Norred said. “They really wanted it and it showed on the field tonight. They were a hard team to defeat.”

The loss to West Ouachita marks the final game for seven Captain Shreve seniors. The Lady Gator seniors are Ciarra Duncan, Logan Mullins, Charly Upchurch, Katherine Carby, Anna Claire Cook, Julia Schafer and Amanda Rushing.

“I think our seniors have played tremendously,” Thompson said. “They (the seniors) went out there every game and did what they were supposed to do, and if not, they fixed it and kept at it until we were done.”

Parkway 1, Benton 0: At Benton, Parkway’s Aubrey Burkhardt scored the game’s only goal to give the Panthers the win in a Division II playoff game.

Parkview Baptist 2, North DeSoto 1: At Baton Rouge, North DeSoto’s season came to an end with a one-goal loss to Parkview Baptist.

Boys

Loyola 4, Teurlings 0: At Loyola, the Flyers advance in the Division III playoffs with the shutout victory.

Loyola got goals from Chance Lyon, Carson Berry, Ben Tuttle, and Felipe Palmieri.