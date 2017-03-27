Captain Shreve girls track piling up the trophies

While some local track teams have serious star power, see the Haughton boys’ and C.E. Byrd girls’ teams, the Captain Shreve Lady Gators have something that the others don’t. It can be found in the trophy case of the Kings Highway school– four shiny gold meet champion trophies.

Shreve started the year by winning the DeRidder Relays. The Lady Gators followed that with wins at the Huntington Raider Relays and the Woodlawn Knight Relays. Thursday they won their own meet.

As head coach Marita Hunt drove home after hosting the Captain Shreve Gator Relays she didn’t know much about how well her team performed. She was too busy running the meet. The one thing that she did know is that the first-place trophy she ordered for the meet was riding shotgun.

Twenty-four hours later, the first thing Hunt mentioned was the personal records that were set at the meet.

“At this point in the season we talk more about personal records than places,” Hunt said. “I have been pleasantly surprised this year because I really haven’t gone in to any of the meets expecting to win.”

Sophomore Kamrin Hooks in the 800 meters (2:36.91), freshmen Landry Cooper in the javelin (72’5), and triple jumper Fredesha Johnson in the triple jump (34’11), Taylar Christopher in the discus (83’0 3/4), and Madison Carruth in the pole vault (8’0) all had personal records that sparked another win for the Lady Gators.

No event was better to the Lady Gators than the 1,600 meters were sisters Olivia and Georgia Hilburn went 1-2, respectively. Olivia Hilburn’s winning time of 5:54.26 was also a personal best for this year.

“The sprinters did what we expected them do,” Hunt said. “With Byrd’s Kyah Lloyd, everyone is running for second in the sprints and hurdles.”

And second is exactly where Shreve finished in the 400 meter relay (50.55), 800 meter relay (1:47.94), and 1,600 meter relay (4:24.33)

The Lady Gator helping to score the most points in the victories is sophomore Kennedy Gerard. Thursday evening Gerard won the the high jump (4’8), was second in the long jump (16’10 1/2 and 300 hurdles (49.67), and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.42) for 30 point of Shreve’s 176 points. C.E. Byrd, led by Lloyd’s MVP-winning performance, finished second with 155 1/2.

Hunt, who was a star jumper for the Huntington Raiders and went on to compete for perennial track and field power LSU, cannot remember another team that has won four straight meets to begin the season. While the 2017 Lady Gators may have the best start, it is the 2012 team that finished as state runner-up that has had the best finish.

“I think this team is more well-rounded from the field to the track,” Hunt said.

While this team may be better all around, the missing piece, according to Hunt, is the day-to-day work ethic.

“I have to stay on them all of the time,” Hunt, who thinks that it is a generational problem, said. “I have to tell them to go warm up 30 minutes before they compete. They are winning meets on raw talent. And that is great, but I tell them that if they can learn how to work during the week there are even greater things out there for them to accomplish.”

One area that program is not lacking in is coaches. The Lady Gators have five coaches for different event areas, and that doesn’t even include Hunt.

“We are very fortunate to have so many coaches to work with our athletes–both boys and girls,” Hunt said.