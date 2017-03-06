Caravel 66, Sanford 56

shares
Sanford's Jyare Davis (center) loses the ball as he's trapped by Caravel's Brandon Sengphachanh (above) and Trevon Alderman (below) in the second half of Caravel Academy's 66-56 win over Sanford School in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Boy's Basketball Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark on Sunday afternoon.
Caravel's Trevon Aldernman (No. 2) and Brandon Sengphachanh (No. 4) leap in front of Sanford's Connor Rufo (No. 1) in defense during the second half of Caravel Academy's 66-56 win over Sanford School in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Boy's Basketball Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark on Sunday afternoon.
Delaware, Basketball, Caravel Academy (Bear DE), Sanford School (Hockessin DE), News
