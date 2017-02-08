Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to headline azcentral.com Sports Awards

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be the guest speaker at the azcentral.com Sports Awards on April 30 at ASU Gammage.

The second annual event will feature the live winner announcement of every award, including Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year and more. For the first time, the Athletes of the Year in each individual sport will be announced live. Three finalists for every award will be announced before the event.

Dan Bickley, azcentral sports columnist, will emcee the event. Fitzgerald will participate in a Q&A session during the show.

General admission tickets can be purchased at sportsawards.azcentral.com. Tickets cost $20, plus fees.

Finalists for the awards will receive information by email on how to RSVP for the event and receive one complimentary guest ticket.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Parking will be available in the Gammage parking garage.

There will be no food at the event.

For more information, contact MicKayla Mages at mmages@republicmedia.com or 602-444-4486.