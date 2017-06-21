USA Today Sports

Calif. coach Carlo Tateo mourned by students after shot dead in San Francisco street

Calif. coach Carlo Tateo mourned by students after shot dead in San Francisco street

Outside The Box

Calif. coach Carlo Tateo mourned by students after shot dead in San Francisco street

A longtime assistant football coach and teacher in Northern California is being mourned by the school he left behind after he was shot and killed in the San Francisco streets at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

As reported by Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU, Skyline assistant football coach and teacher Carlo Tateo was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a brief confrontation near Folsom Street and 11th Street in San Francisco. It’s believed that Tateo may have been trying to act as a peacemaker in a dispute when he was shot and killed.

The former coach and teacher leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a number of admirers throughout the Skyline community. A GoFundMe drive has been established to raise funds to help his daughter and her mother cope with Tateo’s absence. It raised more than the $10,000 it set out to reach within the first 24 hours after it was initiated.

“He talked to a teenager like a teenager would talk to another one,” recent Skyline graduate Ashley Grande told KTVU. “So, that’s why all teens would bond with him. … He was such a good person. This shouldn’t have happened to him. So many people are grieving.”

Added Skyline football coach Joe Bates: “He’d walk in with a giant bag of fruit (or) he would stay up at night and make 50 sandwiches. He wanted to make sure (the students) ate and had everything they needed.”

, , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home