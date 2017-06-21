Calif. coach Carlo Tateo mourned by students after shot dead in San Francisco street

A longtime assistant football coach and teacher in Northern California is being mourned by the school he left behind after he was shot and killed in the San Francisco streets at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

As reported by Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU, Skyline assistant football coach and teacher Carlo Tateo was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a brief confrontation near Folsom Street and 11th Street in San Francisco. It’s believed that Tateo may have been trying to act as a peacemaker in a dispute when he was shot and killed.

The former coach and teacher leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a number of admirers throughout the Skyline community. A GoFundMe drive has been established to raise funds to help his daughter and her mother cope with Tateo’s absence. It raised more than the $10,000 it set out to reach within the first 24 hours after it was initiated.

“He talked to a teenager like a teenager would talk to another one,” recent Skyline graduate Ashley Grande told KTVU. “So, that’s why all teens would bond with him. … He was such a good person. This shouldn’t have happened to him. So many people are grieving.”

Added Skyline football coach Joe Bates: “He’d walk in with a giant bag of fruit (or) he would stay up at night and make 50 sandwiches. He wanted to make sure (the students) ate and had everything they needed.”