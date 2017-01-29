Carmel football seniors make commitments

A pair of Carmel senior football standouts made their college commitments on Sunday.

Kurt Rafdal, a 6-7 tight end, announced his commitment to Nebraska. Rafdal, who caught 44 passes for 492 yards and a touchdown as a senior, helped Carmel to a Class 6A state championship, was committed to Indiana before opening up his recruitment following the coaching change.

Rafdal is a three-star recruit on the 247sports composite rankings and the No. 8 prospect in the state.

Rafdal’s teammate, receiver Jalen Walker, committed to Miami (Ohio). The 5-8, 165-pound Walker starred for the Greyhounds this season as he caught 73 passes for 907 yards and 16 TDs.

Walker had been committed to Cincinnati before the new staff pulled his scholarship offer.

