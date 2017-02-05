Carmel girls roll through sectional, set stage for 31st straight swim state title

Carmel did not achieve perfection, but is perfectly positioned to extend its national high school record to 31 straight state championships in girls swimming and diving.

Sammie Burchill and Trude Rothrock won two events each, and the Greyhounds finished 1-2-3 in seven of eight individual swims to win their own sectional Saturday.

The state meet will be next weekend at the Natatorium at IUPUI. Sectional winners, plus those achieving state cuts, advanced.

No. 1-ranked Carmel scored 583 points, securing a 33rd consecutive sectional title. Noblesville was second with 376 and Westfield third with 364.

Burchill, a Georgia recruit, smashed her own sectional record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 59.58 seconds. Teammate Kelly Pash was second in 2:01.83, also under Burchill’s former record of 2:02.36. Pash, a sophomore, won the 100 free in 50.22.

Carmel was so dominant that senior Emma Nordin, defending state champion in the 200 and 500 freestyles, was second to a teammate in each race.

Rothrock won the 200 free in 1:50.40 and 100 butterfly in 54.82. Katie Dougherty clocked 4:56.10 in the 500 free, beating Nordin by four seconds.

Burchill’s time was 54.84 in the 100 backstroke. Westfield sophomore Erin Verbrugge was second in 56.68 to prevent a Carmel sweep.

Other sectionals

>> At Fishers: Lauryn Parrish won the 100 and 200 freestyles, helping No. 4 Fishers to a 517-494 victory over No. 9 Hamilton Southeastern, the two-time defending sectional champion. Parrish’s times were 50.95 and 1:48.98. HSE winners included junior Emily Barnes in the 50 free (23.62), sophomore Hannah Pugh in the 100 fly (55.35) and freshman Abigail Harter in the 100 back (56.47). Defending state champ Emily Weiss of Yorktown broke her own sectional record with a time of 1:00.60 in the 100 breaststroke.

>> At North Central: Kathleen Hanley won a 100/200 freestyle double, leading No. 5 North Central to a 10th straight title. Her respective times were 51.78 and 1:51.83. Other doublers were Franklin Central sophomore Rachel Schiffli in the 50 free (23.76) and 100 fly (56.20) and Lawrence North sophomore Brooke Atkins in the 100 back (57.09) and 200 IM (2:06.16).

>> At Zionsville: No. 7 Zionsville stretched its sectional streak to 12, scoring 559 points to 356 for runner-up Harrison. The Eagles’ double winners were Tessa Wrightson in the 50 freestyle (23.78) and 100 backstroke (57.11) and Gretta DeCoursey in the 200 IM (2:07.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.85).

>> At Franklin: No. 10 Franklin had three double champions and finished 1-2 in six of eight individual swims to repeat. The Grizzly Cubs scored 549 points to 355 for Center Grove, whose 26-year sectional streak ended last year. Franklin’s doublers were Ella Pheifer in the 50 and 100 freestyles (24.05/51.95), sophomore Carla Gildersleeve in the 200 free (1:53.93) and 100 fly (56.02), and sophomore Ali Terrell in the 200 IM (2:06.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.53).

>> At Avon: Natalie Myers won the 100 freestyle (51.56) and 200 IM (2:04.97) to lead Avon to a sixth straight sectional title. Plainfield’s Rachel Graves took the 200 and 500 freestyles.

>> At Pike: Brebeuf Jesuit freshman Belle Hinshaw won a 100/200 freestyle double (52.12/1:53.37), and she led off a winning 200 free relay. Sophomore Logan Replogle won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle to help Brownsburg to a fourth successive title.

Girls Swimming Sectional results



Avon Sectional

Team Scores: 1. Avon 464, 2. Plainfield 357, 3. Terre Haute South 323, 4. Terre Haute North 301, 5. Danville 178, 6. Tri-West 165, 7. Cascade 144, 8. Greencastle 136, 9. South Putnam 67, 10. North Putnam 46.

200 Yard Relay: Avon 1:48.01, 2. Plainfield 1:49.89, 3. Terre Haute South 1:53.30, 4. Terre Haute North 1:56.83, 5. Danville 2:01.49.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Rachel Graves (PFLD) 1:56.02, 2. Corynn (THS) 1:58.87, 3. Lauren Myers (AV) 2:00.49, 4. Grace Gillen (G) 2:02.60, 5. Margaret Demchak (THN) 2:05.03.

200 Yard IM: 1. Natalie Myers (Avon) 2:04.97, 2. Victoria Wendt (Avon) 2:07.08, 3. Victoria Kinnamon (Plainfield) 2:15.45, 4. Brittany Scott (THS) 2:15.58, 5. Maylee Lingle (Avon) 2:19.88.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Abri De Atley (Dan) 24.99, 2. Hannah Gage (THS) 25.46, 3. Alayna Moore (THS) 25.47, 4. Elizabeth Myers (Avon) 25.75, 5. Kamryn Vanwanzeele (Plainfield) 25.84.

1 Meter Diving: 1. Kristina Zick (Plainfield) 496.70, 2. Lexi Blackburn (Cascade) 467.10, 3. Kendra Seymour (Cascade) 337.40, 4. Brooke Bernhardt (Plainfield) 323.00, 5. Kate Steiner (Avon) 321.15.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Ashley Snoke (Plainfield) 58.18, 2. Elizabeth Myers (Avon) 59.31, 3. Lauren Myers (Avon) 59.73, 4. Amanda Waldbieser (THN) 1:00.15.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Natalie Myers (Avon) 51.56, 2. Apsara Sakbun (THS) 53.70, 3. Abri De Atley (Danville) 55.19, 4. Hannah Gage (THS) 56.04, 5. Alayna Moore (THS) 56.47.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Rachel Graves (Plainfield) 5:13.59, 2. Victoria Kinnamon (Plainfield) 5:18.47, 3. Rylee Elder (Avon) 5:22.37, 4. Kaelin Christjansen (THS) 5:29.39, 5. Allyson Carroll (Plainfield) 5:31.19.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Terre Haute South 1:40.52, 2. Avon 1:44.86, 3. Danville 1:48.84, 4. Tri-West 1:49.36, 5. Greencastle 1:49.94.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Apsara Sakbun (THS) 59.59, 2. Rylee Elder (Avon) 1:02.08, 3. Maylee Lingle (Avon) 1:02.46, 4. Hannah Cervantes (THN) 1:03.53, 5. Kayla Clark (Avon) 1:04.56.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Victoria Wendt (Avon) 1:05.30, 2. Ashley Snoke (Plainfield) 1:06.27, 3. Rachel Jones (Plainfield) 1:11.87, 4. Amanda Waldbieser (THN) 1:12.61, 5. Corynn Christjansen (THS).

400 Tard Freestyle Relay: 1. Avon 3:34.91, 2. Terre Haute South 2:40.96, 3. Plainfield 3:42.58, 4. Terre Haute North 3:56.71, Tri-West 3:58.83.

Carmel Sectional

Team Scores: 1. Carmel 583. 2. Noblesville 376, 3. Westfield 364, 4. Hamilton Heights 203, 5. Western 148, 6. Maconaquah 125, 7. Guerin Catholic 110, 8. Northwestern 94, 9. Eastern Greentown 87, 10. Kokomo 78, 11. Tipton 67.

200 Yard Relay: 1. Carmel 1:44.84, 2. Westfield 1:49.76, 3. Noblesville 1:52.10, 4. Hamilton Heights 1:55.44, 5. Eastern Greentown 2:00.85.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Trude Rothrock (C) 1:50.40, 2. Emma Nordin (C) 1:52.21, 3. Morgan Grout (C) 1:52.71, 4. Kerry Effinger (Westfield) 1:56.96, 5. Gillian Cripe (Nob) 1:58.75.

200 Yard IM: 1. Sammie Burchill (C) 1:59.58, 2. Kelly Pash (C) 2:01.83, 3. Katie Dougherty (C) 2:03.56, 4. Katherine Hand (Westfield) 2:10.87, 5. Mia Herzog (Westfield) 2:16.10.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Grace Pangburn (C) 23.49, 2. Alyssa Conley (C) 23.73, 3. Rachel Young (C) 23.97, 4. Grace Lupoi (Western) 24.47, 5. Claire Sloderbeck (HH) 25.36.

1 Meter Diving: 1. Ivy Houser (HH) 527.40, 2. Dayana Popa (Nob) 465.10, 3. Raygan Plothow (Macq) 362.35, 4. Emma Toomey (C) 356.70, 5. Cecelia Germann (C) 322.30.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Trude Rothrock (C) 54.82, 2. Caroline Schultz (C) 55.27, 3. Morgan Grout (C) 56.43, 4. Alexa Akers (Nob) 56.97, 5. Molly Ruggles (Westfield) 59.45.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Kelly Pash (C) 50.22, 2. Ashlyn Underhill (C) 51.91, 3. Rachel Young (C) 52.12, 4. Grace Lupoi (Western) 53.51, 5. Kerry Effinger (Westfield) 53.83.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Katie Dougherty (C) 4:56.10, 2. Emma Nordin (C) 5:00.11, 3. Morgan Miller (C) 5:00.95, 4. Rachel Sanquetti (HH) 5:14.81, 5. Tina Berger (Nob) 5:26.76.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Carmel 1:35.60, 2. Westfield 1:39.18, 3. Noblesville 1:42.28, 4. Western 1:43.90, 5. Guerin Catholic 1:50.19.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Sammie Burchill (C) 54.84, 2. Erin Verbrugge (Westfield) 56.68, 3. Grace Pangburn (C) 56.79, 4. Taylor Conley (C) 57.77, 5. Rachel Sanqunetti (HH) 59.32.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Grace Estabrook (C) 1:03.85, 2. Brinley Barton (C) 1:06.19, 3. Malak Hattab (C) 1:07.14, 4. Callie Burnette (E) 1:09.04, 5. Rachel Tat (Nob) 1:10.91.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Carmel 3:29.01, 2. Westfield 3:37.43, 3. Noblesville 3:43.85, 4. Hamilton Heights 3:45.05, 5. Western 3:50.18.

Zionsville Sectional

Team Scores: 1. Zionsville, 599; 2. Harrison (West Lafayette), 356; 3. McCutcheon, 298.5; 4. West Lafayette, 278.5; 5. Lebanon, 201; 6. Lafayette Jefferson, 161; 7. Lafayette Central Catholic, 91; 7. Frankfort, 91; 9. Clinton Central, 81; 10. University, 58.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Zionsville, 1:45.83; 2. West Lafayette, 1:54.27; 3. Harrison, 1:57.49; 4. McCutcheon. 1:59.58; 5. Lebanon, 2:02.91.

200 Freestyle: 1. Kate Gallagher (M), 1:55.17; 2. Claudia Pobanz(Z), 1:57.66; 3. Maggie Montgomery (Z), 2:00.17; 4. Olivia Broadwater (Z), 2:02.26; 5. Ally Johnson (M), 2:05.55.

200 IM: 1. Gretta DeCoursey (Z), 2:07.18; 2. Clarice Miles (Z), 2:21.06; 3. Clara Schulz (H), 2:14.40; 4. Maddie Sheiss (WL), 2:15.61, 5. Abby Nolan (Z), 2:18.04.

50 Freestyle: 1. Tessa Wrightson (Z), 23.78; 2. Cassidy Sampson (Z), 24.53; 3. Claire Brewer (Z), 24.61; 4. Lucy Ho (WL), 25.62; 5. Hannah Kidwell (WL), 25.93.

1 Meter Diving: 1. Lexi Buckley (H), 438.8; 2. Amy Plocharczyk (Z), 415.55; 3. Macy Gates (LJ), 344.75; 4. Haley Bunnell (LJ), 331.55; 5. Allison Anders (Z), 301.7.

100 Butterfly: 1. Maddie Sheiss (WL), 58.79; 2. Issy Hamilton (Z), 59.87; 3. Clarice Miles (Z), 1:00.78, 4. Abby Nolan (Z), 1:01.95; 5. Annie Lee (H), 1:02.96.

100 Freestyle: 1. Claire Brewer (Z), 53.75; 2. Valerie Gayheart (Z), 55.10; 3. Anna Firebaugh (Z), 55.77; 4. Patiance Dean (F), 56.94; 5. Hannah Kidwell (WL), 57.00.

500 Freestyle: 1. Kate Gallagher (M), 5:11.65; 2. Clauda Pobanz (Z), 5:14.19; 3. Maggie Montgomery (Z), 5:20.11; 4. Olivia Champa (Z), 5:28.80; 5. Annie Lee (H), 5:34.98.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Zionsville, 1:39.18; 2. West Lafayette, 1:51.57; 3. Harrison, 1:45.19; 4. McCutcheon, 1:45.86; 5. Lafayette Jefferson, 1:50.70.

100 Backstroke: 1. Tessa Wrightson (Z), 55.04; 2. Cassidy Sampson (Z), 56.68; 3. Issy Hamilton (Z), 58.51; 4. Abi Commons (M), 1:04.11; Annie Hiebel (F), 1:05.92.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Gretta DeCoursey (Z), 1:05.85; 2. Clara Schulz (H), 1:09.68; 3. Valerie Gayheart (Z), 1:10.22; 4. Abi Commons (M), 1:04.11; 5. Annie Giebel (F), 1:05.92.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Zionsville, 3:33.72; 2. Harrison, 3:54.90; 3. McCutcheon, 3:56.34; 4. Lebanon, 3:58.13; 5. West Lafayette, 4:03.99.

Franklin sectional

Team scores: Franklin 549, Center Grove 355, Whiteland, 278, Indian Creek 262, Perry Meridian 160, Roncalli 132, Martinsville 131, Greenwood 114, Mooresville 102, Southport 62, Owen Valley 32, Greenwood Christian 23.

200 medley relay: 1. Franklin, 1:46.68; 2. Indian Creek, 1:50.36; 3. Whiteland, 1:55.25; 4. Center Grove, 1:56.22; 5. Roncalli, 1:59.06.

200 freestyle: 1. Carla Gildersleeve (F), 1:53.93; 2. Jillian Castor (CG), 1:56.40; 3. Sarah Hoffman (F), 1:57.34; 4. Lina Caudill (F), 1:57.99; 5. Riley May (Mart), 1:59.22.

200 IM: 1. Ali Terrell (F), 2:06.22; 2. Anna McCahill (F), 2:09.14; 3. Gabby Hoffman (F), 2:11.79; 4. Lori McCormick (IC), 2:14.02; 5. Natalie Monroe (PM), 2:21.92.

50 free: 1. Ella Pheifer (F), 24.05; 2. Scarlet Friend (F), 24.24; 3. Bella Ratzlaff (IC), 24.55; 4. Abi Gibson (F), 24.77; 5. Ashley Harter (R), 25.25.

1-meter diving: 1. Sarah Kempf (CG), 391.20; 2. Maddie Powell (F), 380.05; 3. Maria Campbell (W), 358.85; 4. Jade Hensley (G), 357.40; 5. Faith Jackson (G), 339.60.

100 butterfly: Carla Gildersleeve (F), 56.02; 2. Anna MCCahill (F), 57.07; 3. Lexy Burge (IC), 1:01.69; 4. Kylie Perry (W), 1:02.09; 5. Natalie Monroe (PM), 1:02.14.

100 freestyle: 1. Ella Pheifer (F), 51.95; 2. Alexis Wilhoit (IC), 53.95; 3. Abi Gibson (F), 54.79; 4. Jaden King (CG), 55.24; 5. Gracie Bennett (F), 55.87.

500 freestyle: 1. Jessie Fraley (F), 5:05.63; 2. Sarah Hoffman (F), 5:06.24; 3. Jillian Castor (CG), 5:13.28; 4. Ashley Harter (R), 5:14.94; 5. Morgan Giroud (W), 5:15.46.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Franklin, 1:37.86; 2. Center Grove 1:41.87; 3. Indian Creek 1:46.13; 4. Whiteland 1:46.40; 5. Martinsville, 1:47.38.

100 backstroke: 1. Scarlet Friend (F), 57.11; 2. Jessie Fraley (F), 57.65; 3. Alexis Wilhoit (IC), 58.06; 4. Lexy Burge (IC), 1:00.17; 5. Alexandra Hart (F), 1:02.74.

100 breaststroke: 1. Ali Terrell (F), 1:05.53; 2. Gabby Hoffman (F), 1:07.35; 3. Lori McCormick (IC), 1:08.71; 4. Kendall Shoemaker (CG), 1:11.16; 5. Elizabeth Lamkin (S), 1:11.22.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Franklin, 3:33.12; 2. Center Grove, 3:41.88; 3. Indian Creek, 3:42.40; 4. Whiteland, 3:48.58; 5. Roncalli, 3:53.39.

North Central sectional

Team scores: North Central 535, Franklin Central 332, Lawrence North 304.5, Cathedral 267, Bishop Chatard 152, Warren Central 121, Lawrence Central 108.5, Shelbyville 108, Heritage Christian 94, Broad Ripple 91, Beech Grove 37, Scecina 4.

200 medley relay: 1. North Central, 1:47.34; 2. Lawrence North, 1:48.87; 3. Franklin Central, 1:49.01; 4. Cathedral, 1:55.49; 5. Shelbyville, 2:03.44.

200 freestyle: 1. Kathleen Hanley (NC), 1:51.83; 2. Ashton Hillenbrand (NC), 1:56.50; 3. Metta Thomas (NC), 1:57.58; 4. Jessica Halsmer (BR), 1:57.63; 5. Jasmyne Kitt (LN), 1:59.12.

200 IM: 1. Brooke Atkins (LN), 2:06.16; 2. Delaney Isakson (NC), 2:09.51; 3. Holle Guntz (NC), 2:11.15; 4. Gabriella Bunting (C), 2:11.80; 5. Carleigh Hill (NC), 2:13.71.

50 freestyle: 1. Rachel Schiffli (FC), 23.76; 2. Shannon Glesing (NC), 23.84; 3. Mary Kaitlyn McPherson (NC), 23.94; 4. Sandra Halsmer (BR), 24.72; 5. Grace Lough (NC), 25.14.

1-meter diving: 1. Gracie Tiernon (HC), 406.60; 2. Ashlyn Kent (NC), 329.45; 3. Claire Davis (HC), 285.35; 4. Madisson Adkins (Sh), 270.65; 5. Kelsey Carnes (C), 258.25.

100 butterfly: 1. Rachel Schiffli (FC), 56.20; 2. Margaret McPherson (NC), 59.00; 3. Carleigh Hill (NC), 59.43; 4. Holle Guntz (NC), 1:00.59; 5. Fiona Granados (C), 1:01.65.

100 freestyle: 1. Kathleen Hanley (NC), 51.78; 2. Mary Kaitlyn McPherson (NC), 52.63; 3. Sandra Halsmer (BR), 53.60; 4. Jasmyne Kitt (LN), 54.53; 5. Jamie Leming (FC), 54.72.

500 freestyle: Delaney Isakson (NC), 5:06.29; 2. Metta Thomas (NC), 5:10.53; 3. Sarah Jones (NC), 5:15.49; 4. Kira Gibbs (WC), 5:29.30; 5. Abbe Hershberger (FC), 5:32.02.

200 freestyle relay: 1. North Central, 1:37.25; 2. Bishop Chatard, 1:46.27; 3. Franklin Central, 1:46.35; 4. Cathedral, 1:46.37; 5. Lawrence North, 1:48.59.

100 backstroke: 1. Brooke Atkins (LN), 57.09; 2. Jamie Leming (FC), 58.47; 3. Margaret McPherson (NC), 58.89; 4. Sarah Jones (NC), 59.89; 5. Abigail McCormick (FC), 1:00.00.

100 breaststroke: 1. Hope Christy (NC), 1:04.22; 2. Samantha White (LN), 1:05.77; 3. Ashley Glesing (NC), 1:07.00; 4. Grace Lough (NC), 1:09.34; 5. Gabriella Bunting (C), 1:09.71.

400 freestyle relay: 1. North Central, 3:34.67; 2. Franklin Central, 3:39.81; 3. Lawrence North, 3:47.65; 4. Cathedral, 3:49.93; 5. Bishop Chatard, 4:05.84.

Pike Sectional

Team scores: 1. Brownsburg, 534; 2. Pike, 327; 3. Brebeuf Jesuit, 304; 4. Ben Davis, 218; 5. Cardinal Ritter, 155; 6. Herron, 143; 7. International, 138; 8. Decatur Central, 136; 9. Park Tudor, 135; 10. Covenant Christian, 30; 11. Speedway, 27; 12. Arsenal Tech, 2.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Brownsburg, 1:53.36; 2. Brebeuf, 1:54.25; 3. Pike, 1:56.46; 4. Ben Davis, 2:05.66; 5. Park Tudor, 2:08.27.

200 Freestyle: 1. Belle Hinshaw (Bre), 1:53.37; 2. Joley Clodfelter (Bro), 2:00.82; 3. Maranda Peak (Bro), 2:01.53; 4. Allison Moll (Bro), 2:01.76; 5. Willow Thompson (P), 2:06.65.

200 IM: 1. Logan Replogle (Bro), 2:15.59; 2. Jennifer Dreessen (Bro), 2:16.87; 3. Kylie Smith (P), 2:18.19; 4. Kaylee Propst (Bro), 2:18.63; 5. Rebecca Jones (DC), 2:28.21.

50 Freestyle: 1. Veeanna Edwards (PT), 25.17; 2. Bailey LaPaugh (Bro), 25.41; 3. Melanie Marshall (Bre), 25.49; 4. Susie Holmes (BD), 25.84; 5. Elise Dahlke (Bro), 26.34.

1 Meter Diving: 1. Evie Geier (I), 396.05; 2. Kamryn Blake (CR), 380.30; 3. Danielle LeClerc (Bro), 320.40; 4. Hannah Truax (Bro), 246.45; 5. Ella Brodt (Bro), 243.05.

100 Butterfly: 1.Melanie Marshall (Bre), 1:01.89; 2. Allison Moll (Bro), 1:02.00; 3. Willow Thompson (P), 1:02.74; 4. Rebecca Jones (DC), 1:04.38; 5. Zoe Viglietta (CR), 1:05.08.

100 Freestyle: 1. Belle Hinshaw (Bre), 52.12; 2. Veeanna Edwards (PT), 55.29; 3. Maranda Peak (Bro), 56.73; 4. Susie Holmes (BD), 56.78; 5. Elise Dahlke (Bro), 57.11.

500 Freestyle: 1. Logan Replogle (Bro), 5:24.52; 2. Joley Clodfelter (Bro), 5:26.60; 3. Karsyn Hopper (Bro) 5:32.67; 4. Abby Hays (Bre), 6:04.35; 5. Emma Kozlowski (I), 6:05.94.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Brebeuf, 1:41.83; 2. Brownsburg, 1:42.63; 3. Park Tudor, 1:50.91; 4. Ben Davis, 1:50.91; 5. Pike, 1:56.57.

100 Backstroke: 1. Jennifer Dreessen (Bro), 59.10; 2. Kaylee Propst (Bro), 1:03.81; 3. Madelyn Rodabough (P), 1:04.83 ; 4. Maddie McKay (Bre), 1:07.96; 5. Bailey Ryan (H), 1:08.29

100 Breaststroke: 1. Kylie Smith (P), 1:07.70; 2. Madison Mehringer (Bro), 1:12.94; 3. Ava Davidson (Bro), 1:15.00; 4. Rebecca Perkins (Bro), 1:18.19; 5. Savannah Ryan (H), 1:22.14.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Brownsburg, 3:48.08; 2. Pike, 3:55.01; 3. Cardinal Ritter, 4:04.29; 4. Brebeuf, 4:16.38; 5. Herron 4:18.15.

Fishers Sectional

Team scores: 1. Fishers, 517; 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 494; 3. Pendleton Heights, 279; 4. Yorktown, 269; 5. Oak Hill, 223; 6. Anderson, 149; 7. Elwood Community, 90; 8. Marion, 69; 9. Lapel, 13.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:44.19; 2. Yorktown, 1:44.70; 3. Fishers, 1:47.19; 4. Oak Hill, 1:53.32; 5. Pendleton Heights, 1:57.94.

200 Freestyle: 1. Lauryn Parrish (F), 1:48.98; 2. Hannah Taylor (HSE), 1:52.16; 3. Morgan Booth (F), 1:54.01; 4. Abigail Jahns (F), 1:55.05; 5. Hannah Ballard (HSE), 1:56.56

200 IM: 1. Emily Weiss (Y), 2:03.82; 2. Emma Gillespie (F), 2:06.28; 3. Abigail Harter (HSE), 2:06.59; 4. Savannah Kennedy (F), 2:07.00; 5. Hannah Pugh (HSE), 2:07.12.

50 Freestyle: 1. Emily Barnes (HSE), 23.62; 2. Amilia Nusbaum (F), 23.77; 3. Sydney Knurek (HSE), 23.81; 4. Kyla Srncik (F), 24.16; 5. Emma Travis (OH), 24.31.

1 Meter Diving: 1. Madison Folta (F), 485.75; 2. Sarah Ballard (HSE), 446.35; 3. Halli Siwik (HSE), 444.80; 4. Hannah VanTassel (HSE), 418.55; 5. Savannah Hart (OH), 410.15.

100 Butterfly: 1. Hannah Pugh (HSE), 55.35; 2. Nicole Rueff (F), 56.06; 3. Morgan Hicks (Y), 56.72; 4. Elizabeth Pfeifer (F), 56.96; 5. Kara Robeson (F), 58.10.

100 Freestyle: 1. Lauryn Parrish (F), 50.95; 2. Amilia Nusbaum (F), 51.82; 3. Emily Barnes (HSE), 52.30; 4. McKenna Jule (PH), 52.68; 5. Kyla Srncik (F), 52.87.

500 Freestyle: 1. Samantha Hietpas (F), 4:58.11; 2. Morgan Booth (F), 5:01.31; 3. Abigail Jahns (F), 5:03.49; 4. Hannah Taylor (HSE),5:06.98; 5. Madison Brand (PH), 5:12.68.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fishers, 1:34.85; 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:35.45; 3. Yorktown, 1:38.88; 4. Oak Hill, 1:39.89; 5. Pendleton Heights, 1:41.81.

100 Backstroke: 1. Abigail Harter (HSE), 56.47; 2. Meredith Gray (Y), 56.79; 3. Corinne Yorkman (F), 58.55; 4. Megan Lugar (HSE), 59.21; 5. Kayleigh Witt (HSE), 59.46.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Weiss (Y), 1:00.60; 2. Morgan Hicks (Y), 1:05.15; 3. Allison Sperring (F), 1:05.94; 4. Miya Wai (F), 1:05.96; 5. Emma Gillespie (F), 1:06.38.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fishers, 3:29.36; 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3:31.13; 3. Pendleton Heights, 3:43.38; 4. Oak Hill, 3:58.35; 5. Anderson, 4:01.19.