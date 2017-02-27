Carmel swimmer Drew Kibler commits to Texas

Carmel High School swimmer Drew Kibler, a member of the U.S. junior national team, has committed to the University of Texas.

He posted the announcement Monday on Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Kibler, 16, a junior, broke state records five times and contributed to four victories in last weekend’s high school state meet at the Natatorium at IUPUI.

At December’s winter junior nationals, he won the 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-yard freestyles, setting national age-group records in the latter two. He also won three medals at August’s Pan Pacific Junior Championships.

He is to compete this week in the Arena Pro Swim Series meet, which opens Thursday at the Natatorium.

Texas is a perennial power that will try to win a third successive men’s NCAA team title March 22-25 at the Natatorium. Another Carmel swimmer, 16-time state champion Claire Adams, is a freshman on the Texas women’s team.

Kibler would train at Texas for at least one season with Townley Haas, a sophomore who holds the American record in the 200-yard freestyle. Haas was fifth at the Rio Olympics in the 200-meter freestyle and swam the fastest leg of the race in helping Team USA win a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle relay.

