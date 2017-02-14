Carmel's Scott Heady to be named Marian basketball coach

One of the state’s top high school boys basketball coaches will try the college game.

Scott Heady, who led Carmel to Class 4A state championships in 2012 and ’13, will be named the men’s basketball coach at Marian University on Thursday morning, according to a source close to the situation.

Heady is in his seventh season at Carmel with a 134-37 record. The Greyhounds are 15-4 this year going into Friday’s home game against Warren Central. He will coach Carmel the remainder of the season.

Marian coach Carson Harris announced his resignation last week, effective at the end of the season. Harris, a former Evansville assistant, is 13-15 this season following a 19-12 mark last year. Harris followed Todd Lickliter, who was 49-36 in three seasons. Prior to Lickliter, John Grimes won 566 games in 36 seasons at Marian.

Heady, 54, took over Carmel’s program in 2010 after two years as an assistant at Anderson University. He’d previously coached at Warren Central, where he was 191-104 in 13 seasons. Carmel, which was coming off an ugly hazing incident during the 2009-10 season, quickly rose to power under Heady after a 10-13 record in his first season.

Carmel stunned Gary Harris-led Hamilton Southeastern in the 2012 sectional championship on its way to a state title, the program’s first since 1977. The Greyhounds followed it with a 25-2 season in 2013 and another state championship, becoming the first repeat winner in Class 4A since the Greg Oden and Mike Conley-led Lawrence North teams won three in a row from 2004-06.

Assistant Ryan Osborn is expected to be one of the top candidates to replace Heady at Carmel. Osborn, a Logansport native who played at IUPUI, has coached at Carmel for the entirety of Heady’s tenure.

Heady was a star player in Shenandoah High School, leading his team to the 1981 state finals. His father, Bob, coached at Carmel from 1985-98.

