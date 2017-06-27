Carrie Berran (Eagan, Minn.) wins inaugural Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award

The NBA announced Monday that Carrie Berran from Eagan, Minn., is the winner of its inaugural Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award. Berran was presented with the award at the inaugural NBA Awards on TNT.

The award is to be given annually to a youth basketball coach that is making a positive impact on children by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. Each NBA team nominated a local youth basketball coach for the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award, with Berran being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy as its nominee.

Berran serves both as basketball president of the Eagan Athletic Association and coach of the Association’s seventh-grade girls team.

“I love the sport of basketball and working with kids, so to be honored with this award for doing something I am passionate about is simply amazing,” Berran said in a release. “I am thrilled that Eagan Athletic Association Basketball will benefit from the award with the donation, Positive Coaching Alliance trainings and equipment.”

Berran was selected as the national winner by a panel of judges that included former NBA player Dell Curry, former WNBA player Jennifer Azzi and Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, along with fan voting via social media. She will receive funding as well as equipment and apparel to support her local youth basketball organization as well as free Positive Coaching Alliance training.

.@KristenLedlow spoke with 2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, Carrie Berran on the #NBAAwards Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/bk2Wg5tvyA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 26, 2017

A former Division I basketball player at LaSalle University, Berran has spent the past decade as a youth basketball coach and administrator in the Eagan (Minn.) Athletic Association (EAA). She serves as the association president managing the in-house and traveling basketball programs for over 1,000 athletes.