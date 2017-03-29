Carroll, Azukas shine as Arlington lacrosse wins big

Does SUNY Oneonta know?

Jacob Azukas is committed to play lacrosse there next year, but the program is likely of the belief that it’s acquiring a quality goalkeeper. Apparently, Azukas has been keeping secret some offensive skills.

To the delight of his teammates, the senior scored during the Arlington boys lacrosse team’s 16-2 win over Clarkstown South on Tuesday.

Riley Carroll had four goals and two assists, J.T. Flaherty added three goals and Matt Lopez scored twice to lead the host Admirals in their season opener, getting a win for first-time head coach Chad Jones.

Arlington’s defense, anchored by Frank Byrne, Tom Kelly and Liam Miller smothered the Vikings with their high pressure and forced several turnovers.

Oh, the keeper also made eight saves. But it was goal Azukas scored, more so than the ones he prevented, that got everyone hollering.

After a second-quarter save, he had difficulty finding an open teammate to clear the ball. So Azukas continued jogging up field, weaving by a couple defenders, and eventually scored his first goal from point-blank.

“It was skillfully shot,” Jones said. “He did place it well.”

Defensive midfielders E.J. Escoto, Matt Chibbaro and James Bringman also contributed to the defensive effort and Garrett Zach dominated the faceoffs.

“We needed a big win to open the year,” Jones said. “The first win is a little confidence builder that I can do this as a head coach and we can succeed as a team.”

