Carson City-Crystal wrestling falls to New Lothrop in state quarters

MT. PLEASANT – Carson City-Crystal’s run at a state title in Division 4 wrestling came to an end Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals – but the Eagles, and junior Wyatt Oistad in particular, closed it out doing the right thing.

After Oistad suffered a shock to the system on an illegal body slam by New Lothrop all-state wrestler Austin Wolford, Oistad lay there on the mat for a few moments gathering his senses and resting his body. If he decided to not get up, No. 3 seed Carson City-Crystal would be wrestling in today’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Leroy Pine River.

Instead, New Lothrop moved on. Wolford needed to score a pin or tech fall over Oistad to get the team win, and got the latter with a 20-5 final score at 135 pounds to give New Lathrop a 32-31 victory.

“We win that dual if he lays down, but the right thing to do is compete, and that’s what we’re all here for,” said Carson City-Crystal coach Kacy Datema. “It’s the right thing to do. Get him up and get him going. If he’s OK to go, you get him up and get him going.

“The trainer was there and I was there and the trainer said, ‘Can you go?’ and (Wyatt) took a minute and he thought. ‘Yeah, I can go.’

“You come here, you compete, the best team comes out,” Datema added. “Today they were the best team. Unfortunate for us I guess.”

CCC had a 31-24 advantage with two weight classes remaining, but three-time defending team champ New Lothrop won both for the come-from-behind victory.

CCC won six of the 14 weight classes, getting pins by Danial Smith at 171, Brian Yeakey at 215 and Jamison Ward at 112.

“We had a good year,” Datema said. “We wrestled well. Regionals were tough, a real dogfight. We won both matches by three points I think and they came down to the last match. So we had a tough road here. We knew New Lothrop was a good team. We knew they had the horses where they did and we were going to try to pick up wins on them but it’s just one of those things.”

No. 6 seed Lake Odessa Lakewood lost, 43-16, to No. 3 Remus Chippewa Hills in the Division 3 wrestling quarterfinals to end its season, Friday at Central Michigan. Remus was the state runner-up last year to champion Dundee, which also advanced.

Lakewood got four wins from Kanaon Atwell at 103, Jon Clack at 171, Daniel Thompson at 189 and Luke Tromp at heavyweight, but ended its season with a 29-7 record.