Chennedy Carter, Kiana Williams do Texas two-step, lead West girls to Jordan Classic win

BROOKLYN — Chennedy Carter was there to put on a show and while there was plenty of hot dog in her game, a little shimmy here, a spinning reverse layup there, she also had plenty of substance.

Carter, a Texas A&M-bound guard from Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) had 19 points, including 13 in the first half, to help lead the West girls to a 122-81 win in the Jordan Brand Classic at the Barclays Center on Friday.

Stanford-bound point guard Kiana Williams from Wagner (San Antonio) had 20 points, including 14 in the second half.

Mikayla Coombs, a Connecticut signee from Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) was also instrumental in getting the West off to a big start and she finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Lexi Gordon led the East with 14 points.

The West squad came out hot, taking a 15-0 lead on Coombs’ second three-pointer in as many tries, as the East missed its first 14 shots.

Danielle Patterson, a Notre Dame signee from Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.), finally got the East on the board on a putback a few moments later.

The lead eventually ballooned to 21-2, but the East slowly made its way back.

Gordon, a Connecticut signee from L.D. Bell (Hurst, Texas), hit three consecutive jumpers, the second a three-pointer to cut the lead to 38-25 with a little over six minutes to go in the half.