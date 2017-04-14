Chennedy Carter, Kiana Williams do Texas two-step, lead West girls to Jordan Classic win

BROOKLYN — Chennedy Carter was there to put on a show and while there was plenty of hot dog in her game, a little shimmy here, a spinning reverse layup there, she also had plenty of substance.

Carter, a Texas A&M-bound guard from Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) had 19 points, including 13 in the first half, to help lead the West girls to a 122-81 win in the Jordan Brand Classic at the Barclays Center on Friday.

“I just like to go out there and have fun, play my style of basketball,” Carter said. “I pass it to my teammates when they’re open and I like to be flashy a little bit and have fun when I make a good play or my teammates do. When we were up 12-0 to start, that did relax me a little.”

Stanford-bound point guard Kiana Williams from Wagner (San Antonio) had 20 points, including 14 in the second half. Williams was named the game’s MVP.

“Coach told us to get out and run and not put too much pressure on ourselves,” Williams said. “That’s what we did. We stepped on their throats early and kept it going. I’ve never played for a team that scored that many points.”

Mikayla Coombs, a Connecticut signee from Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) was also instrumental in getting the West off to a big start and she finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Chasity Patterson, a Texas signee from North Shore (Houston), led the East with 17 points.

The West squad came out hot, taking a 15-0 lead on Coombs’ second three-pointer in as many tries, as the East missed its first 14 shots.

Danielle Patterson, a Notre Dame signee from Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.), finally got the East on the board on a putback a few moments later.

The lead eventually ballooned to 21-2, but the East slowly made its way back.

Lexi Gordon, a Connecticut signee from L.D. Bell (Hurst, Texas), hit three consecutive jumpers, the second a three-pointer to cut the lead to 38-25 with a little over six minutes to go in the half.

“I just tried to provide a spark,” Gordon said. “It’s hard to get out of a 20-point hole. You have to do little things. I’ve never been on a team that scored 81 points and lost, but we just started out slowly.”