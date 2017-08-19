No. 1 recruit Trevor Lawrence throws two TDS, but Rico Frye leads Cartersville (Ga.)

Rico Frye scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half, to lead Cartersville (Ga.) to a 35-14 defeat of Allatoona (Acworth) in the Purple Hurricanes’ opener.

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville, a Clemson commit who is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports Composite, threw two touchdowns with one interception in a little more than three quarters.

Cartersville won its school-record 31st consecutive game and faces Bartram Trail (Jacksonville) next Saturday in the GEICO High School Kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Frye put Cartersville, the reigning AAAA state champion, up with 8:32 to go in the first quarter with two big runs, the first a 16-yarder on first down and the second a 1-yard touchdown run.

Allatoona tied the score just before the end of the first quarter on a 27-yard pass from Dante Marshall to Asante Das. Cartersville retook the lead at 14-7 midway through the second quarter on a 4-yard run by Frye, following a long pass from Lawrence.

Frye made it 21 -7 on a 40-yard pass play off a throw by Lawrence just before halftime. Following an interception and return by Marquail Coaxum, Frye again ran it in from the 4-yard line to put the Purple Hurricanes up 28-7 early in the second half.

Early in the second half, Lawrence connected with J’Kobe Orr on a 19-yard touchdown pass and Cartersville led 35-7.

Marshall’s 1-yard keeper cut Cartersville’s lead to 35-14 early in the fourth quarter.