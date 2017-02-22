Basketball Cascade beats North Marion 53-37 By Bill Poehler February 22, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, Cascade High School, high school girls basketball, OR), NoFront, Basketball, Cascade High School (Turner OR), North Marion High School (Aurora OR), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Valley beats Ames for state tournament berth Video Van Meter got a big win for a special fan who could be in the stands Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Zionsville girls