Cascade concludes domination of the Oregon West

TURNER — Any time the players on Cascade High School’s girls basketball team appear to slack off or start to whine, all coach Mark Stevens does is hold up his hand with five fingers outstretched and every player on the team sprints and works harder than they thought they could.

This version of the Cougars has made numbers mean a lot.

With Tuesday’s 53-37 win against North Marion, Cascade won its third consecutive Oregon West Conference championship by winning its 31st consecutive league game, the team is 19-0 and the only undefeated 4A team in the state and is ranked No. 1 in both the OSAA power rankings and the 4A coaches poll.

But the number five, as in Stevens’ five outstretched fingers, has greater meaning.

“If I do that, they all know what I’m talking about,” said Stevens, who has coached the team to five state championship games and four state championship game losses. “Sutherlin 45, Cascade 40. They beat us by five (last season). And they’ve heard that more than once this year. Bitter ending. It’s a bitter ending.

“Last year was the first one I think we were favored. As we kind of did this, did that, but we weren’t favored the other (championship game losses). We were favored last year. I can’t really remember any big games we haven’t played well. I don’t know what we were, 25 and something last year and all of a sudden that game, really?”

Cascade has never been a program where the sole goal was to win a state championship.

There have been a lot of years where winning a league championship or playing on the final day of the state tournament was the big goal.

Only the 4A state championship will satiate this group.

“We want it even more,” senior Karen Miller said.

The regular season accomplishments have been impressive this season, and they’re doing it with a combination of full-court pressure and half-court trapping defense and huge offensive performances from junior Halle Wright.

READ MORE:Paige Rickman’s performances key as Regis makes push | Pick the SJ athlete of the week | R.J. Veliz is the PacWest Player of the Year

The wins have come in bunches and established the team as the premier 4A team in the state this season.

“It definitely means something, yet any team is beatable on any given night,” said Wright, who scored 27 points against North Marion. “So therefore we have to stay humble and working towards our goal.

“Even though we’re No. 1 and undefeated and everything. Upsets happen. I mean I’ve seen the No. 1 team get beat.”

But when the Cougars play an opponent to be determined in the March 4 first round of the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs, they won’t be thinking about the league championship or the undefeated regular season.

They’ll remember that bitter loss in last year’s state championship game.

“It was the worst,” junior Kelsey Molan said.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

Cascade 53, North Marion 37



North Marion: Hannah Kinniburgh 12, Verastegul 7, Umbenhower 6, Scanlan 6, Jimenez 3, Dron 2, Wing 4, Brooks, Martin. Totals 16 1-3 37.

Cascade: Halle Wright 27, Molan 7, Cade 6, Holenbeck 5, Loukojarvi 4, Bangert 2, Miller, Woods. Totals 19 11-17 53.

NM 8 15 8 6-37

CAS 16 10 11 16-53

3-point goals: North Marion3 (Kinniburgh 2, Umbenhower); Cascade 3 (Cade, Hollenbeck, Wright).