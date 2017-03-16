Cascade junior is the athlete of the week

Kelsey Molan has often been overlooked as a basketball player.

The 5-foot-10 junior guard has always played a supporting role for Cascade High School’s girls basketball team.

But during last week’s OSAA Class 4A state basketball tournament – before and after all-state guard Halle Wright went down with an injury – Molan asserted herself.

During the state tournament, she averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and was named second-team all-Class 4A state tournament.

Molan was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers. She will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

For the season, Molan, a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection, averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 steals, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season.