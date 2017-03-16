Menu
Cascade junior is the athlete of the week

Kelsey Molan has often been overlooked as a basketball player.

The 5-foot-10 junior guard has always played a supporting role for Cascade High School’s girls basketball team.

But during last week’s OSAA Class 4A state basketball tournament – before and after all-state guard Halle Wright went down with an injury – Molan asserted herself.

Cascade's Kelsey Molan falls as she collides with Seaside defenders in OSAA Class 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Forest Grove High School. Cascade falls to Seaside 47-42.

During the state tournament, she averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and was named second-team all-Class 4A state tournament.

Molan was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers. She will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

For the season, Molan, a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection, averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 steals, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season.

