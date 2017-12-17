Casey Clausen returning to coach alma mater

The Casey Clausen era has ended at Calabasas (Calif.) High.

The head football coach who engineered the Coyotes’ stunning turnaround from area doormat to consecutive Southern Section championships, announced Friday he has accepted the coaching position at Alemany (Los Angeles) High.

He said the decision to leave Calabasas after four successful seasons was anything but easy.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Despite all the rumors and reports that were out there, I have mixed feelings. If you had asked me a month ago if I wanted to leave, I would have said no way. After what we had built up in this program and with the relationships we have with players and administrators, it’s hard to go elsewhere.

“Timing is everything, and after talking to (Alemany Principal David Chambers) and hearing the vision that he and the administration have for their program, I felt this is a great opportunity.”

He said he’s ready for the next step.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m going back to my old school and I know the potential.”

Clausen is a 2000 graduate of Alemany. His departure from Calabasas seemed imminent in recent days when he informed school administrators that he was interviewing elsewhere.

Principal CJ Foss subsequently drafted a letter to football parents that said the school would begin talking to head coaching candidates. The school quickly replaced Clausen later Friday, hiring former USC and NFL linebacker Chris Claiborne as its head football coach. He was Clausen’s defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and has held the same position at Long Beach Poly the past two seasons.

Clausen will be joined at Alemany by his brother Rick Clausen, who will serve as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

