Casey sparkles as Marlboro's confidence grows

Tristan Ceriello and Hayden Toussaint can regale their teammates with all the stories of championship lore from a year ago, impart knowledge and even preach to the crew about what it takes to succeed.

As two of the key holdovers from Marlboro’s state championship baseball team, that’s part of their duty now in leading a rebuilding squad.

But that confidence doesn’t just get wished or told into existence. In that chicken : egg scenario, it’s success that breeds swagger. But the Iron Dukes have taken the first two steps.

Austin Casey allowed three hits and struck out four in six innings to lead Marlboro in a 5-1 win over visiting Red Hook High School on Wednesday.

Phil Janeiro and Sam Mongelli each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cade Cabrera drew two walks and scored a run for the Iron Dukes (2-0).

“Our guys are confident, but at the same time, they know they’ve got big shoes to fill,” said John Morrissey, Marlboro’s first-year coach. “It’s tough, but they’re ready for that challenge.”

Casey mixed his cutter with an array of off-speed pitches and worked down in the strike zone to keep the Raiders off balance. Janeiro’s single to left drove in Mike Paolo and Casey to give Marlboro a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Nick Hunziker’s RBI double put Red Hook on the board in the fourth. Austin Cole struck out six in five innings for the Raiders (0-1).

Red Hook was initially scheduled to host this game, but rain made the field unplayable and school administrators agreed to switch the location.

“We’re grateful to them for being able to get to us in short notice,” Morrissey said.

Marlboro hosts Rondout Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4