Cass Tech boys basketball breaks through to win PSL title

Detroit Cass Tech’s boys basketball team found a steady shooting rhythm and won its first Detroit Public School League championship in nearly two decades on Saturday.

Michael Green (5-for-5 shooting) led all scorers with 14 points, helping the Technicians beat Detroit King 59-47 at Calihan Hall.

It’s the first PSL championship since 1998 for Cass Tech (16-3), which shot 65.6% from the field.

“I was optimistic that this day was going to come,” said Cass Tech coach Steven Hall, who returned to his alma mater as coach in August 2015. “You know it happened pretty quick. That was my motivation to come back home, to my community and to my school.”

Cass Tech’s efficiency was apparent around the rim, particularly with shots from senior Leonard Silas.

Silas had a highlight-worthy finish to open the fourth quarter after King cut Cass Tech’s lead to 40-36.

King wasn’t nearly as efficient, shooting 34.1 percent. The Crusaders (14-4) trailed 21-17 with 3:55 left in the second quarter.

“We’ve been giving up 52 points per game this year, and defense is something that we identify ourselves with,” Hall said. “Not just today, but all season, we’ve been doing a good job of defending.”

Kemon Bassett led King with 13 points.

Girls

King 56, Mumford 33: Senior Tia Tedford scored a game-high 17 points as the Crusaders (18-1) toppled the Lady Mustangs (13-6) and claimed their sixth consecutive PSL title.

King never trailed after the 4:04 mark in the first quarter.

Donnetta Colbert led Mumford with 10 points.

More girls scores

Detroit Community 73, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 29: In the Metro B division title game, Passion Hargrove led all scorers with 24 points, and Alana Jackson added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Community.

River Rouge 56, Detroit Consortium 30: Moriyah Hamell had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight steals for River Rouge (14-4). Consortium is 9-3.

More boys scores

River Rouge 78, Romulus 72: Delante Peterson had 25 points and 14 rebounds for River Rouge (16-1). Dylan Price had 23 points for Romulus (13-4).