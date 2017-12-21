The Cassius Stanley Blog: Back at Sierra Canyon, state title guarantee, recruiting and more

Cassius Stanley is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 10 overall player in the ESPN 60 with a who’s who of college basketball’s elite in hot pursuit. After a dominant summer on the Under Armour circuit, Stanley transferred back to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and is trying to lead the Trailblazers to a state title. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey world, this is Cassius Stanley coming to you with my first USA Today blog.

As some may know I transferred from Harvard Westlake to Sierra Canyon. Mostly everybody knows about Sierra Canyon because of Marvin Bagley III going there last year before reclassifying and going to Duke.

That’s great, but now it’s my job to keep everybody talking about Sierra Canyon.

We have a very good team this year with pretty much all new players such as Kenyon Martin Jr, Scotty Pippen Jr, Duane Washington and many more.

MORE: Next generation NBA royalty packs Sierra Canyon roster

Currently, I’m playing the role as a coach because I have to sit out since I transferred schools. The rule totally sucks because I just want to get on the court and turn-up with my bros.

Luckily, I’m at a really chill school so I’m not overwhelmed with work and other issues. I actually used to go to Sierra Canyon from 4th grade to 8th grade. It’s all good though because when the 30 days are up we are going to be a PROBLEM!

I’m saying this right now, it’s 10:30 pm on December 14th, WE ARE WINNING STATE.

We have all the tools to make a great run for it and win.

Of course, like most people, I like listening to music; I listen to Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Drake and YG.

Before games I like to listen to Lil Uzi, Travis Scott and YG to get me hyped, but right before the game I like to listen to slower songs so I listen to Chance the Rapper and older songs.

My favorite movies are Poetic Justice, Space Jam, The Incredibles.

My favorite TV shows are Entourage and The Boondocks.

On the recruiting tip, it’s been pretty chill for now. I currently hold offers from USC, UCSB, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, UNLV, Oregon, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Maryland, LSU, and Alabama. They’re all coming at me pretty equally, I think UNLV, Oklahoma, USC, UCLA are coming the hardest.

OK guys I better get going but thanks for reading the blog and stay tuned for the second blog coming soon!

Happy Holidays!

