Cathedral acquires former Little League site

Cathedral High School has acquired the former Little League headquarters at 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, school president Robert Bridges announced Wednesday.

Cathedral acquired the 35-acre facility through a major donation from Dan Brunette, a 1970 Cathedral graduate, and his wife Betsy. The complex, which includes baseball and softball diamonds as well as offices, parking, an indoor community center, a covered pavilion and press box, will be named Brunette Park.

“Part of our newly introduced Strategic Plan includes consolidating locations for Cathedral athletics and having these great athletic facilities so close to our main campus is a major first step in that effort,” Bridges said in a release.

The Cathedral baseball team had been using Hair Field in Lawrence for games.

The facility was formerly the Central Region headquarters for Little League, which is currently looking for other facilities. Little League Incorporated announced in October that it would be leaving Indianapolis and looking for another location for its Central Region headquarters.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for our student-athletes,” Cathedral athletic director Doug Seagrave said. “The baseball program has been a championship program and has seen several players make a career in the major leagues as well as numerous players currently in the collegiate level. But with more than 82 percent of our students participating in an IHSAA or club sport, the new facilities benefit the entire student body.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.