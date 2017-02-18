Cathedral City defeats Riverside 3-1 to advance in CIF-SS

Riverside Patriot and Cathedral City players, fans, and coaches all came to Friday’s playoff match expecting stormy weather. They didn’t get it. What they saw instead was the force of nature that is Levyar Guzman.

The Lions (16-6-3) fell down, 1-0, before many of those fans had settled into their seats. But Leyvar scored the next three to lift Cathedral City to a 3-1 win in their CIF-SS Division 4 Round 1 tie. Cathedral City moves on to the Division 4 Round 2, where it will face Lawndale next Wednesday at a time and venue to be determined. Lawndale advanced with a 3-1 win over Garden Grove on Thursday. Patriot ends its season 11-7-7.

​”It’s the first time in I don’t know how many years we’ve played a CIF match here, and now here we are going to the second round,” Lions coach Saul Chavez said after the final whistle, just as the wind began to pick up and raindrops began to fall. “I think four years ago they played a wild-card playoff here and they lost, and I don’t know how many years it was before that. So to get past the first round….this is it.”

​

Cathedral City started slow, giving away possession in the middle of the park and conceding free kicks, one of which led to the Warriors taking the lead. A free kick from just inside the Cathedral ​City​ half was headed away from the six-yard box, but not clear – instead, it fell right to Warrior forward Manuel Trujillo​, who blasted his shot past helpless junior goalkeeper Blake Gonzales from point-blank range, ​giving​ the visitors a dream 1-0 start in the third minute.

Patriot forward Alexis Aguilar had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 13th minute when he collected a ball at the top of the Cathedral City penalty area and laced a right-footed shot that Gonzales was forced to palm against the crossbar and over. Cathedral City responded by getting the ball on the ground and conducting their first real period of sustained possession, which in turn, let to their best chance of the game in the 15th minute. Leyvar ran on to a loose ball at the top of the Patriot area and passed to senior defender Adrian Castellanos, whose looping shot was pushed against the bar by Warrior goalkeeper Jose Flores.

Just eight minutes after that shot across the bow, the Lions had their equalizer. Off a throw-in, junior midfielder Jose Hernandez made a strident run through the midfield and snapped off a low, bristling shot that was beaten away by a diving Flores. But Leyvar was first to the rebound, and he slammed the ball into the back of the net to tie the game, 1-1. The Lions began to play with even more flair and confidence after the goal, bossing the ball and putting a blanket on the dangerous Trujillo and Aguilar.

With eight minutes to play in the half, the Lions had one more chance to take the lead before the half when Hernandez was fouled 10 yards outside the Patriot penalty area. He took on the free kick responsibility, hitting a curling right-footed shot that sent Flores diving to his right to push the shot behind for a corner kick.

The Lions kept their first-half momentum going in the second half, and they took the lead in the 43rd minute. A long cross was brought down by junior midfielder Ricardo Plata in the Patriot penalty area, and he guided the ball to Leyvar, who patiently slid sideways past a Warrior defender before drilling a shot past Flores from close range.

Leyvar bravely completed his hat trick in the 51st minute when senior striker David Velez refused to give up on a ball that seemed destined to cross over the goal line for a goal kick, but he outmaneuvered a Warriors defender and whipped in a high-velocity low cross that Guzman redirected into the back of the net just before crashing into the onrushing Flores and another Warrior defender, leaving Flores in a heap. After medical attention, Flores continued.

Leyvar just missed a fourth when he dove at full stretch to get his head on a tantalizing cross just five minutes after his third, Hernandez hit the post in the 68th minute, and a curling shot from freshman midfielder Elijah Chavez in injury time was snatched out of the upper right corner by Flores, or the Lions win would have been even more convincing.

“I can’t say enough about a team effort, but that little kid, he always stands out,” Chavez said of Leyvar. “He always stands out. Three goals today. He’s the league leader in the DVL (Desert Valley League) with 24 goals, and he’s got three more tonight for 27. He ended with 12 assists as well.”

MAN OF THE MATCH: Leyvar Guzman, Cathedral City, sophomore forward: Even when not dominating the game early on, Leyvar showed his usual flashes of brilliance and willingness to be a team player. He showed great hustle challenging for 50-50 balls, many of which he won and promptly laid off to a teammate. He was unselfish, speedy, dangerous, and all too willing to check back to see how he could help defensively. His goal before halftime lifted the Lions’ spirits, and being in the right place at the right time led to all three of his goals.

THE SUPPORT: Erick Guzman, Cathedral City, sophomore forward: Leyvar’s twin brother was just as dangerous and effective as his brother, he just didn’t score. Always a threat to dribble by any defender, and always seeking to find teammates with accurate passes, he was also seen several times heading decisively clear of his own penalty area in open play and during set pieces. His hustle speed, and skill also set up Chavez’s effort in the closing minutes.

NOTABLE: No yellow cards were issued in the match despite its competitive nature…Patriot keeper Jose Flores made 16 saves in the match, while Cathedral City goalkeeper Blake Gonzales made seven…Cathedral City dodged a bullet in the 70th minute when Patriot forward Chris Navarro broke free behind the Lions defense and appeared to be clipped from behind by a Lions’ defender, which would have resulted in a dangerous free kick, and possibly a red card. But play was allowed to go on.