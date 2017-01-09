Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Cathedral is No. 1 seed in City boys basketball tournament

The boys City tournament bracket is out. Cathedral, Manual, Crispus Attucks and Tindley were awarded the top four seeds, respectively, earning byes into the quarterfinal round. Tech, the No. 6 seed, has won two of the past three City titles.

Tech won the boys City tournament in 2016.

Tech won the boys City tournament in 2016.

Here’s a look at the seeds and the matchups for the tournament, which runs from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23:

Monday, Jan. 16

No. 17 Shortridge (0-7) at No. 8 Scecina (8-4)

No. 16 Herron (0-10) at No. 9 Cardinal Ritter (6-3)

No. 13 Arlington (7-2) at No. 12 Covenant Christian (3-8)

No. 18 Washington (1-8) at No. 7 Broad Ripple (8-1)

No. 15 Marshall (4-5) at No. 10 Heritage Christian (6-7)

No. 14 Bishop Chatard (0-10) at No. 11 Northwest (0-9)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Shortridge-Scecina winner vs. Herron-Ritter winner at best seed

Arlington-Covenant Christian winner at No. 5 Howe (8-5)

Broad Ripple-Washington winner vs. Heritage Christian-Marshall winner at best seed

Northwest-Chatard winner at No. 6 Tech (3-5)

Thursday, Jan. 19

Shortridge-Scecina-Herron-Ritter winner at No. 1 Cathedral (8-4)

Covenant Christian-Arlington-Howe winner at No. 4 Tindley (9-4)

Broad Ripple-Washington-Heritage Christian-Marshall winner at No. 2 Manual (8-1)

Northwest-Bishop Chatard-Tech winner at No. 3 Crispus Attucks (8-3)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Semifinals at Tech, 6 and 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News