Cathedral will play 5A football next two years

Cathedral football will play in Class 5A for the next two-year cycle in the Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament.

The Irish, a 4A program by enrollment, had moved up twice under the IHSAA’s tournament success factor. Cathedral won five consecutive state titles – three in Class 4A and two in 5A – from 2010 to ’14.

Cathedral moved up to 6A in 2015 and lost in double-overtime in the regional to Avon. The Irish advanced to the regional again last season, losing 51-21 to Ben Davis.

By rule, Cathedral did not achieve the point threshold to require it to continue to play in 6A. The school had the option to continue to play in 6A (Mishawaka chose to play 5A in football last season despite an enrollment that place it in 4A). Cathedral athletic director Doug Seagrave said Thursday that the football program will play in 5A for the next two-year classification period.

In its 12 tournament games in 5A in 2013 and ’14, Cathedral had just one game closer than two touchdowns (a 27-24 overtime win over Bloomington South in the 2014 semistate). The Irish won those 12 games by an average of 33 points per contest.

The IHSAA added the tournament success factor in 2012. If a program achieves six points over a two year period (four points for a state championship, three for a semistate, two for a regional and one for a sectional), it moves up a class. If a program that moves up doesn’t achieve three points in the next cycle, it is bumped back down a class unless it chooses to play up.

