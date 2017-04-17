Caylin Newton, Cam's brother, shows off fashion sense at prom

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is noted for his unique fashion sense that was on display again this weekend at Coachella.

Younger brother Caylin has his own sense of style too.

As posted on Twitter by his date, Caylin donned a patterned gold jacket, pink shit and reddish bowtie for the prom.

Caylin is an early enrollee at Howard University after graduating from Grady High in Atlanta. He threw for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns and ran for 1,036 yards and another 13 touchdowns as a senior.

He is expected to compete for the quarterback job, but the coaches have not ruled out the possibility of playing another position, especially since Howard has two veteran quarterbacks on the roster.