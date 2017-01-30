CBS Sports to offer extensive coverage of National Signing Day

CBS Sports will have day-long coverage of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, with live programming both online and on television.

CBS Sports Network will have a two-hour show beginning at 10 a.m. ET with numerous analysts offering breakdowns of the nation’s top recruits. The network will also air a recap show at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Live analysis will be available online from 10 a.m. ET until 3 p.m., with programming available on CBSSports.com, 247Sports.com, and MaxPreps.com and their respective apps.