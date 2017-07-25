Cecil Newton explains how parenting philosophy differs from LaVar Ball's

Some may see similarities between outspoken dads LaVar Ball and Cecil Newton.

Both have multiple sons that are exceptional in their respective sports. Both eldest sons are professional. Both have been reported to ask for a large sum of money for something related to their sons.

RELATED: LaVar Ball undressed LaMelo’s mistakes in front of team following AAU loss | LaVar Ball gets technical at AAU game, pulls team off the court

But Newton, father of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, feels he is plenty different.

“I’m kind of different as a father,” Newton said in a recent interview with 11Alive, at about the 3:54 mark in the above video. “I’m not so much a fan of my son. I’m kind of coach, leader, director, advisor, and so whether he wins I support him, whether he loses I support him.”

Newton was in attendance at Atlanta Public Schools football media day as a motivational speaker. He spoke to the teams gathered passionately in the vocal patters of that like a preacher, telling them that society owes them nothing, that they need to be disciplined, and stories of his own boys who were recently in their shoes.

MORE: Caylin Newton used an epic fake pitch juke on TD run | Cam Newton coaches 7-on-7 team with energy and swagger

Cam attended Westlake High School; Caylin went to Grady. Newton recalled times he told his sons to come home early after being out with friends. He admitted some in the community called him “overbearing.”

“And I was,” he added. “But who’s laughing now.”

But in 2010, when the attention got on Newton after allegations surfaced that he asked for money for Cam to play at Mississippi State, he fell back into the shadows. That contrasts to Ball, who struts towards the cameras, sound bites on the tip of his tongue about his sons and the billion they deserve from a shoe deal.

That’s just not how Newton does it.

“We don’t totally get caught up in all of the semantic. It’s showmanship, it’s entertainment, people enjoy it. I love the game, sports in and of itself in America is making us a great country,” he said.

He turned it back around to Newton, who he said must regroup this year.

“All-in-all, Superman, do your job,” he said.

For more, visit 11Alive Sports